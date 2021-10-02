Eros Group congratulates the UAE for the commencement of the Expo 2020
Eros Group would like to congratulate the leaders of the UAE on the commencement of the Expo 2020. Life-changing technological advances and experience creates a truly connected high-tech world and platform of excellence. As one of the largest electronics distributors and retailer in the UAE since 1967, we would like to commemorate the visionaries on bringing the world together for a better tomorrow. Expo 2020 is truly a unique event that will bring knowledge, cultures, business opportunities and creativity from around the globe.
We as a group are honored to witness the Dubai’s nation-wide grand opening ceremony with fireworks that will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE, giving everyone the chance to participate in many amazing spectacular experiences.
As specialists in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, home appliance and convergence products, we believe the event will help sharpen the industry making them future-ready as we all will witness new age ideas presented at 192 pavilions.
We are grateful and would like to thank the nation for bringing the largest global event since the pandemic and for its support and inviting everyone to come together to celebrate this momentous occasion for Dubai, the UAE and the region as a whole.
