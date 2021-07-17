Eid fair at Expo Centre Sharjah

Eid Al Adha exhibition will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from July 15 to 24, in partnership with Liz Exhibitions.

To tap into the shopping requirements of residents and visitors during the long holiday, the Eid Al Adha exhibition will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from July 15 to 24, in partnership with Liz Exhibitions.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “Until now, Eid Al Adha celebrations used to be confined to a few shopping malls and hotels every year. We are changing this.

We started off with the pre-Eid Al Adha event at Expo Al Dhaid from July 7 to 10, and are all set to roll out the first and only Eid Al Adha consumer fair from Expo Centre Sharjah in association with Liz Exhibitions. The 10-day event is perfectly timed to attract residents in the run up to the festival, the holidays and the ensuing weekend.”

Though Expo Centre Sharjah has been organising several Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr-related consumer events — including the long-running Ramadan Nights — but this is the first time it is hosting an Eid Al Adha event catering to the requirements of residents and visitors during the long break.

The Eid Al Adha exhibition will feature a wide range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, consumer goods and traditional cuisine. Some of the top retailers who have confirmed their participation include Sharaf DG, Al Mandoos, Bosch, Aldo, Nine West, Skechers and more.

Visitors can expect the best bargain deals and special prices on thousands of products that will be on display.

The exhibition will be open from 11 am to 11 pm at Expo Centre Sharjah. Entry fee will be Dh5 and children below 12 enter free. Free parking will be available.