ECH CEO recipient of UAE Golden Visa
The CEO arranged chartered flights for expatriates to return to the UAE at a lower rate than the Indian government-sponsored Vande Bharat mission.
One of the biggest service providers in Dubai, Emirates Companies House’s (ECH) CEO Iqbal Marconi received the UAE Golden Visa for 10 years. Marconi, a former merchant navy officer, has business services in India and other foreign countries in sectors like telecom, power, IT and cybersecurity.
He is also the CEO of Water Science, an Indian company that bagged a Rs 350 crore investment during the Covid-19 crisis. Iqbal, a native of Kozhikode, Kerala, completed his education at London Maritime Institute.
It was under the guidance of Marconi that the ‘Persian box’ was gifted to thousands of expatriates returning home during the Covid-19 pandemic. The CEO arranged chartered flights for expatriates to return to the UAE at a lower rate than the Indian government-sponsored Vande Bharat mission.
-
KT Network
