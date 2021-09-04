Earn dual degree in three years at CUC

The college further catalyses student experience at the university by offering guaranteed internships.

With over 78 per cent of students across the world facing various intensities of disruptions due to education, Capital University College (CUC) is now offering students to pursue International Bachelors and Masters’ programmes through its exclusive education partnerships and earn dual degrees within three years.

When students pursue a British undergraduate programme in business, they can automatically expedite their bachelors’ journey.

Compared to other universities, students typically earn a Bachelor’s qualification at the end of the third or fourth year; students enrolled in Capital University will earn the same UK degree in two years. Along with this, they are eligible to receive a Level 5 diploma in business and certified business manager certificate from Qualified UK’s most reputed awarding body.

During the third year, students can continue their higher education at Capital University College by pursuing one of the Master’s programme in partnership with Europe’s Rome Business School.

