Earn dual degree in three years at CUC
The college further catalyses student experience at the university by offering guaranteed internships.
With over 78 per cent of students across the world facing various intensities of disruptions due to education, Capital University College (CUC) is now offering students to pursue International Bachelors and Masters’ programmes through its exclusive education partnerships and earn dual degrees within three years.
When students pursue a British undergraduate programme in business, they can automatically expedite their bachelors’ journey.
Compared to other universities, students typically earn a Bachelor’s qualification at the end of the third or fourth year; students enrolled in Capital University will earn the same UK degree in two years. Along with this, they are eligible to receive a Level 5 diploma in business and certified business manager certificate from Qualified UK’s most reputed awarding body.
During the third year, students can continue their higher education at Capital University College by pursuing one of the Master’s programme in partnership with Europe’s Rome Business School.
The college further catalyses student experience at the university by offering guaranteed internships.
-
KT Network
Earn dual degree in three years at CUC
The college further catalyses student experience at the university by offering guaranteed internships.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
New Regal Plus store in capital
With our strong heritage, we have become the preferred choice for sweet lovers.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
6thStreet unveils BTS campaign
6thStreet.com offers the latest fashion and lifestyle trends from 500+ international brands, delivering right to your doorstep.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Sri Lanka opens for Indians
Sri Lankan Airlines will operate four weekly flights to Chennai, three to Mumbai, and one to Bengaluru under its new schedule
READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' ...
Their reckless behaviour endangers students’ lives READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 984 Covid-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries, ...
The UAE has conducted over 75.5 million Covid-19 tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Aston Martin joins Dubai Police...
The Vantage has a top speed of 314 km/hr READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Explained: Covid rules for passengers flying to...
Effective tomorrow, vaccinated passengers wont need to quarantine on... READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
Technology
WhatsApp introduces new feature to transfer chat history
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul