Early detection remains a key method of breast cancer prevention

Every year, people around the world show their support for those affected by breast cancer. The month of October sees international campaigns shining a light on the devastating effects of the disease itself, as well as fund raising for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure.

On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Cosmesurge is offering a complimentary breast reconstructive surgery for one of the breast cancer survivors in contribution towards the initiatives of this month, and to give their support to survivors of the disease. Breast cancer, albeit a devastating illness to those afflicted by it, has seen tremendous improvements in its treatment. Specialised doctors and surgeons work to lessen both the effect of the disease itself on the body, as well as its aesthetic component.

Dr Catherine Bergeret, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at CosmeSurge Jumeirah Hospital, says her patients ask her about alternatives to mastectomies, in which the breast is either partially or completely removed, so that they may retain their femininity.

Women are encouraged to perform self-breast exams and keep up with mammography for early detection. If breast cancer is unfortunately diagnosed, whether it is benign or highly aggressive, advanced and progressive reconstructive options are readily available and should be a part of the cancer management conversation.

“In my experience, women in region unfortunately still consider breast and tumour removal to be taboo, and I feel that this is due to a lack of proper guidance these women are provided with prior to treatment. There is a definite lack of emphasis placed on reconstructive options post-surgery, which is key to a cancer survivor’s physical and emotional healing.”

Reconstructive options include implant reconstruction using silicone gel as the most common procedure, as well as flap reconstruction using tissues transplanted from other parts of the body, and mesh placement. Women who have undergone reconstruction surgery can live a normal life and indulge in all physical activities including exercising or even swimming without hindrance.