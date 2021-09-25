Dune London’s new AW’21 collection

New to the collection is Duchess, the most wanted handbag of the season.

This AW’21, Dune London’s collection showcases clean silhouettes and relaxed fits, an update for the modern man’s wardrobe.

Dune London’s more casual offering ranges from treated drivers, both full loafer and backless to comfort wedge brogues, which offer an alternative to the more traditional sole.

These styles sit alongside retro sneakers, in bright white with colour pop details, and runner profiles in navy nylon or premium leather.

For women, the brand’s accessories collection introduces contemporary silhouettes, pops of colour and a sartorial elegance. New to the collection is Duchess, the most wanted handbag of the season.

Dune also unveiled its new dressy mule, where Cinderella-inspired perspex slippers meet bejeweled satin slip-on heels for ultimate statement dressing.