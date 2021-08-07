Dubai student aces US-based examination
The AP curriculum for each of the various subjects is created for the College Board in the US by a panel of experts and college-level educators in that field of study.
A grade 12 student from American International School in Al Nadha, Dubai, has achieved an extraordinary distinction. Mohamed A Elshafey was successful in getting the perfect score in all of his three subjects under the Advanced Placement (AP) examinations set by the US College Board. With this fete, Mohamed is now eligible to attend the highest ranked university in the world.
AP is a programme in the United States created by the College Board which offers college-level curricula and examinations to high school students. American colleges and universities may grant placement and course credit to students who obtain high scores in the examinations.
For a high school course to have the designation, the course must be audited by the College Board to ascertain that it satisfies the AP curriculum as specified in the Board's Course.
