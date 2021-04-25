Dubai gold and jewellery industry initiates mass vaccination for all retailers and staff

As the UAE marches ahead with plans to vaccinate 100 per cent of the country's population by the end of this year, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), the largest trade body for the jewellery industry, facilitated one of the largest mass vaccination drives for jewellery retailers of Dubai.

Under the patronage and support of the Criminal Investigation Department and Dubai Police, over 3,000 members from the gold and jewellery sector were provided with the vaccines during a three-day vaccination drive that was organised in association with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The vaccination drive will continue in the coming weeks to ensure that the full workforce of the sector is vaccinated at the earliest.

Commenting on the vaccination drive, Tawhid Abdullah, chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group said: "We are proud to be one of the first trade bodies in Dubai to secure the vaccine for all our members and their staff. Being responsible for the health and safety of our sector's employees and consumers was incredibly important to us. Also, with an aim to limit the spread of Covid-19, this vaccination drive is a significant step."

He added, "I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Dubai Tourism, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Criminal Investigation Department, the rulers and the government for the ease of these inoculation drives. Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group is always proud to carry the baton for the leaders of this nation."

The UAE's vaccination campaign, which commenced in December 2020, provides free vaccination to the public as part of efforts to promote a lasting recovery from the pandemic.

For more information regarding the map and other details, kindly visit: https://dubaicityofgold.com