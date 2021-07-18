Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group announces DSS promotion

Shoppers stand a chance to win gold vouchers and deals on jewellery

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), the largest trade body for the jewellery industry, has announced the campaign ‘City of Gold Jewellery Surprises’ for Eid Al Adha and the summer season. A part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) shopping bonanza, the DGJG summer campaign will take place until August 10. The campaign collaborates with over 125 jewellery outlets across Dubai.

Commenting on the new initiative, Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of DGJG said, “Gold and other jewellery is the ultimate choice for Eid gifting, and it is only befitting for us to offer an amazing value proposition for customers this season. Residents are a huge part of our customer group and with Eid Al Adha approaching, gold and jewellery retailers in Dubai are witnessing a good momentum and what better way than offering a discount-based promotion to boost their festive joy and celebration? The new campaign is in line with our efforts to achieve excellence in quality and services provided within the gold and jewellery industry and create an added value to the overall experience of Dubai residents and visitors during the summer season.”

There will be massive discounts of up to 50 per cent and zero making charges on select gold and precious jewellery collections. Shoppers can also get free gifts on the purchase of diamonds and precious jewellery. There will be a mega discount offer of up to 75 per cent discount on diamond and pearl Jewellery.

Adding more sparkle to the campaign is the ‘Shop & Win’ leg of the promotion, where a minimum spend of Dh500 will give shoppers a chance to win Dh150,000 worth of gold vouchers that can be redeemed at any of the participating outlets.

Laila Suhail, board member and chairperson, marketing, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, and CEO, Strategic Alliance, and Partnerships Sector DCTCM and Entities, commented: “We are proud of this initiative and the fact that key industry stakeholders are coming together to offer the ultimate jewellery surprises and offerings for Dubai visitors and residents alike.”