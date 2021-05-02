Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) honours Union Coop

The largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, Union Coop was honoured by Dubai Foundation for Women and Children for its extended support towards the initiatives managed by the foundation. The honouring ceremony was held at the office of the 'Dubai Foundation for Women and Children' located in Al Awir, Dubai.

Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of the happiness and marketing department at Union Coop, received the honours from Shaikha Saeed Almansouri - the acting director general, DFWAC, in the presence of Huda Salem Saif, senior communication section manager, Union Coop, Ghaya Sultan Alhabtour - manager of corporate communication and partnerships, DFWAC, and a number of senior employees.

On this occasion, Almansouri said: "We have been keen on the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children to promote a culture of joint work with various institutions, departments and agencies in the country, and we appreciate the great efforts made by Union Coop to enhance these cooperative efforts and the positive results that are important in serving the public interest."

"Union Coop's continued interest in supporting the foundation' services and cooperation on implementing many initiatives and events on issues of violence against women and children indicates the extent of their awareness of the importance of this topic and its future effects, wishing that the outcomes of this cooperation will be fruitful for all," she added.

She indicated that the honour came out of the foundation's keenness to thank the partners and praise their effective role, contributions and support in the continuity of work and providing the best services, and also to promote the interest of the continuity and sustainability of this type of partnerships in the future.

For his part, Dr Bastaki said: "Active participation in such noble initiatives represents the core of Union Coop's belief system and this honour demonstrates the performance of Union Coop as a National economic entity that leads to effective community contribution with high goals and tangible performance indicators to meet the aspirations of our wise leadership."

"Union Coop is working hard to become a role model for other private organisations in the field of community contributions, who should come together to work for the welfare of the society," commented Dr Al Bastaki.

It is worth mentioning that this honouring comes as a result of the two MoUs for Union Coop signed with Dubai Foundation for Women and Children earlier in the year 2020.

The ceremony was conducted in a safe environment with a limited number of people maintaining adequate social distancing measures.