du renews contract with Atos to accelerate IT modernisation and digitalisation

Atos has renewed its contract with du to strengthen their long-standing collaboration dating back to 2012

Atos has renewed its contract with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), to strengthen their long-standing collaboration dating back to 2012 and accelerate du's digital objectives in the areas of application modernisation and digitalisation.

As a strategic partner, Atos will help transform du's current operating model towards agile ways of working over the next five years, creating additional business value, boosting efficiency, enhancing time to market, increasing quality of deliverables, and improving overall service efficiency.

The contract will support the telecom giant in its vision of becoming a digital powerhouse, transforming current applications development and strengthening its service excellence and maintenance (ADM) delivery model. This will help achieve agility, reduce the cost of ownership, and enhance operational efficiency in competitive environments.

Atos will also provide business adoption solutions to help du immediately embark on executing its target reference architecture to achieve its successful application modernisation journey, with a scalable and sustainable transformation methodology. The overall focus is to improve customer satisfaction, enhance user experience, increase digital enablement, and introduce enhanced operational efficiencies through increased automation.

"We are proud to support du's transformation around application development and maintenance for the next five years and extend our unique, long-lasting partnership to achieve du's vision of transforming into a completely agile organization. Atos will ensure the best-in-class service delivery model for all applications in the scope," said Nourdine Bihmane, head of growing markets and head of decarbonization business line at Atos.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at EITC, commented: "Application modernisation and digitalisation represents the next phase as du continues to pursue its digital transformation and 5G deployment agenda. At the outset, we identified that an operation of this magnitude required insights and expertise from a reliable partner with the capabilities and toolsets to improve the speed to market of new applications and support growth and operational excellence. As such, we are delighted to be continuing our association with our valued partners at Atos, whose expertise and dedication has, and will continue to be valuable du."