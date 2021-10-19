Dr Glenn Leon Vo and Elias Nickolaos elucidate on how habits can lead to successful journeys

Everyone has aspirations and dreams in life, whether in their personal or professional lives. However, these dreams remain an abstract idea for some people, yet to be pursued and explored, while others relentlessly chase their dreams. Dr Vo says this is one thing that separates successful people from the rest. According to Dr Vo and Nickolaos, everyone should learn to instill good habits that help them succeed in every area of their life.

To achieve any dream, you need to focus your energies and put in effort and dedication. In addition to this, you must have good habits that fit into your daily routine to help push you forward in your success journey. Nickolaos explains that your habits are connected to your success and potential. The right daily practices will help you unlock your potential. Dr Vo adds that to achieve these good habits, you need to cultivate them early on in your journey.

However, habits can change, says Dr Vo. Nickolaos describes habits as the activities you do without thinking about them because you are not paying conscious attention to them. Changing habits can be quite tricky, mainly because the neural pathways formed by your brain are hard to replace. This is why it is essential to cultivate good habits. Dr Vo notes that if you want to change your habits, it is possible with a lot of effort and dedication.

Habits shape your life and your personality, thereby shaping your future. You can acquire habits at any stage in life, which can also be imposed by external factors. These habits will help you determine your full potential and guide you towards unlocking it to succeed in life. Dr Vo classifies habits into three broad categories: motor, intellectual, and habits of character. Each plays a role in your journey to success.

Nickolaos highlights some of the good habits to help you along your journey. These include being mindful of your physical and mental wellbeing, setting goals, believing in your capabilities, and investing in learning.

Dr Vo and Nickolaos agree that everyone is capable of achieving great things in life. Your habits could be standing in the way of your success. It is time to take a look at your habits and how they affect your success.