Dr B R Ambedkar National Award recognises Dr Sriya Chakravarti for her outstanding contribution in promotion of Social Justice and Olympism through Education
The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Awards instituted in the memory of Ex Law Minister and Founder of the Constitution of India rewards outstanding performers in various Fields.
Dr Sriya Chakravarti was one of the 20 talents of India selected for the prestigious Dr BR Ambedkar National Award for her significant contribution to the field of International Education. This year Dr BR Ambedkar National Award will be held on 23 June 2021. It is noteworthy to point out that Dr BR Ambedkar National Award Committee falls under the purview of Dr BR Ambedkar Sports Foundation. Currently, the organization holds a Special Advisory Status by the United Nations General Assembly for its services towards recognition and contribution to sports and the social sector.
At the award ceremony, Dr Sriya Chakravarti will be recognized for her high caliber, innovative mindset, demonstration of research excellence and the highest standards of ethical conduct, integrity and social responsibility in the field of International Education.
Dr Sriya Chakravarti is a highly skilled, talented individual. She received her advanced degrees (MBA, Doctor of Education) from the University of San Francisco, CA, USA. She is pedagogical pioneer and has extensive international academic and consultancy experience. She has worked on several committees to bring innovation into education through curriculum design, program establishment and policymaking. She believes in quality education for all and retains a strong leadership and community development perspective.
Dr Chakravarti has authored peer-reviewed research papers, chapters and books for various publication houses. Furthermore, she participated as a juror in national and international education related competitions. Dr Chakravarti is actively associated with various societies and academies. Her academic career is decorated with several reputed awards and funding. She is a Life Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society (FRAS, UK); Fellow of Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce (FRSA, UK) and a Principal Fellow of Higher Education (PFHEA, UK). Moreover, she is a Chartered Member of The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (MCIPD, UK) and a member of the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House, UK).
Moreover, Dr Chakravarti has worked on various educational projects for the United Nations fraternity and has researched, developed, taught, and led educational initiatives in the USA, UAE, UK, India, Germany, Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
More details on her work are available on www.sriyachakravarti.com.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.