DMU Dubai’s strong dual accreditation track helps in transforming student potential into success

Business and Accounting programmes at De Montfort University Dubai gives students the option to pursue internationally recognised accreditations, giving them an edge in the global job market

The MBA Global, Accounting and Finance BA (Hons), Business Management BA (Hons) programmes at DMU Dubai, the Dubai branch of the reputed De Montfort University Leicester, offers a strong dual accreditation track that produces highly employable graduates.

The MBA Global at DMU is dual accredited by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) and successful completion of certain modules in the BA (Hons) Business Management will make students eligible for the award of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) Level 5 Certificate in Management and Leadership. BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance students can gain up to a maximum of nine exemptions from ACCA exams if they choose the appropriate modules, and be exempt from the first eight exams with Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

An industry-focused approach

DMU Dubai would also facilitate opportunities for students to participate in exclusive industry events, and enable them to build a network of industry contacts.

Dr Washad Emambocus, who heads the Business, Accounting and Law departments at DMU Dubai, explained how these programmes educate, challenge, and motivate students to address real-life challenges. He said:

“The Global MBA will boost students’ practical, technical and conceptual understanding of business management as well as foster a sharp and agile entrepreneurial approach. A key focus of the course is on enhancing transferable skills, as well as helping them to articulate their abilities and achievements in a way to grab employers’ attention when applying for jobs.

BA(Hons) Business Management at DMU Dubai is a highly practical and comprehensive undergraduate degree taught by world-class professionals with real-world experience and expertise.

BA(Hons) Accounting and Finance help students gain core knowledge and skills, covering topics such as Financial Accounting, Forensic Accounting, Advanced Corporate Finance and Advanced Decision Management. As they progress, Management and Strategy will come into play, introducing the theoretical and practical aspects of managing organisations and the people who work for them. Graduates have landed roles such as financial analysts, management accountants and banking advisors for globally-renowned organisations including Dunelm, EY, Yorkshire Bank, General Electric and the NHS.”

Those who want to get more information on DMU programmes can visit: https://www.dmu.ac.uk/dubai/study-at-dmu-dubai/undergraduate.aspx