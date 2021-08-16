DMU Dubai’s Fashion Communication & Styling (BA Hons) to focus on creating style stories for the UAE

De Montfort University launches Fashion Communication & Styling (BA Hons) Programme in its Dubai campus this October, to create industry-ready graduates

De Montfort University Dubai (DMU Dubai) will enhance the fashion communication scene by creating an industry-ready workforce for the art and design industry in the UAE, one of the luxury and fashion capitals of the world.

DMU Dubai is launching the Fashion Communication & Styling (BA Hons) programme in October offering hands-on training in industry-relevant skills.

While discussing the global and local opportunities of this course, Stuart Lawson, subject head (interim) of Art & Design at DMU Dubai Campus said: “The programme is primarily focused on how the fashion industry identifies target audiences and customers — and then engages them on a global, lifestyle and multimedia stage.

“The curriculum develops the students’ individuality, creativity, and technical acumen —primarily through styling, art direction, image-making and graphic media outputs — in order to develop graduate portfolios that communicate both brand and design narratives.”

Dubai, a thriving hub for art, architecture, design, travel and luxury, and home to several local, regional, and international fashion publications has countless opportunities for those who want to build successful careers in these areas with the most promising job prospects in the design industry.

Skills offered in the Fashion Communication & Styling (BA Hons) Programme, include computer-aided design (CAD), visual research, storyboarding, styling, fashion photography, illustration, fashion graphics and film, editorial development, event styling and production, and project management.

It will be a great training ground for students who want to build careers as journalist contributors, media commentators, editors, stylists, fashion researchers, show producers, show curators and art directors.

Creating career opportunities has always been a top priority for the award-winning UK university and DMU Leicester's careers and employability service, known as DMU Works, was awarded the Best University Careers/Employability Service at the UK National Undergraduate Employability (NUE) Awards in February 2021.

Dr Manjeet Ridon, interim provost for DMU Dubai added: "This is an excellent programme if you want to become a visual storyteller and explain the latest ‘must-have’ trends in the world of fashion.

“In this programme, you will collaborate with your peer group and network with employers and develop skills in illustration to create visual stories using the latest technology.”

Dr Vidhya Vinod, CEO of Study World Higher Education Services, the academic services provider for DMU Dubai, highlighted that the campus is purpose-built, with multiple classrooms, a 700-seater auditorium, library, IT and engineering, along with fashion and design studios, on-campus student residences, gymnasium and indoor and outdoor sports facilities. “Study World has over two decades of experience in providing a range of educational services in partnership with international universities worldwide and this association with De Montfort University in Dubai will prove highly beneficial for students in the UAE and the wider region. Our international network will help attract students from over 120 countries and we look forward to providing high-quality, employment-focused degrees to students,” she said.

