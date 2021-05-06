It is very astonishing that though the world is under the clutches of a pandemic, it is fighting for its survival. But some adamant elements in society are creating a nuisance, increasing the severity of danger. Media reports tell us that in some countries people have turned a deaf ear to the appeals of government agencies to follow safe healthcare practices and social distancing norms. They are freely loitering on the streets, mingling in the crowds and breaking the directives. In some countries, people are protesting against lockdown claiming that it is a violation of their basic rights. My opinion is that it is very improper to show indiscipline and strange behaviour in such challenging times. We are all fighting against an invisible enemy. A panacea has not yet been found for the Covid-19 virus. In such uncertain times, we should respect and accept all the rules of whichever country we live in. Remember: discipline makes a nation great.

I have an unforgettable memory of how people have strong confidence in their leaders, government agencies and technology. Once I was on a business tour to Japan. My work was finished earlier than expected. The Japanese people are particular about time management. My appointments, discussions and agreements took off without delay and I got an extra day for leisure. I decided to take a short tour in and around the city. I enquired at my hotel reception and came to know that there was an hour-long helicopter ride which gave an amazing bird's eye view of the city. I went to the registration counter on the helipad. A young smiling receptionist welcomed me. I requested her to get me accommodated in the next ride to which she apologised and said that all the rides that day were booked. A little disappointed, I asked her if she could accommodate me on the next morning's first ride. She checked the schedule and told me that the next day's first three rides had been cancelled due to a bad weather forecast. She told me that there was a strong possibility of heavy rain. She advised me to opt for the last ride prior to sunset.

As I watched outside, the sky was all clear. I was puzzled a bit to guess how the weather would change overnight. But the girl was confident and she told me, "Sir, we trust our government and technology by heart. We follow the directives and guidelines of our agencies because they care for us." I returned to my hotel. To my surprise, it really began raining heavily the next morning and the rain stopped before sunset. I saw a beautiful rainbow and a panoramic view of the city from the helicopter. Before leaving Japan, I saluted that country and its citizens for their obedience and discipline.

Friends, in the present context, a quote by Jim Rohn is worth remembering: "We must suffer one of two things; the pain of discipline or the pain of regret or disappointment."