Director of tourism at JDA: 'The world is choosing Jerusalem'
'Jerusalem is the central meeting point of the world,' Ilanit Melchior said, 'and a true blend of East and West'
Ilanit Melchior, director of tourism for the Jerusalem Development Authority, told attendees at The Jerusalem Post-Khaleej Times Global Investment Forum in Dubai that the world is choosing Jerusalem as a major tourist destination.
"Jerusalem is the central meeting point of the world," she said, "and a true blend of East and West."
Melchior explained that while the city is the leading destination for the three monotheistic religions, it appeals to a wide range of interests.
Today, Melchior explained, tourists are searching for authenticity, in-depth experiences, travel with a purpose, smart destinations, sustainability and local experiences, and Jerusalem offers a wide variety of different experiences to meet these needs.
The Old City is an area of religious tourism, while the city centre represents urban tourism. The city's entrance, with the Jerusalem International Convention Center and the Jerusalem Gateway project, is a centre of business tourism. The museum district is an area of urban culture, and Ein Kerem is a centre of sustainability.
Melchior noted that the city is accessible to tourists. Today, one can travel from Ben-Gurion Airport to the city in just 28 minutes, and the city's light rail system enables convenient transportation within the city.
"Travelers have visited Jerusalem's holy sites since ancient times," said Melchior. "When we think of Israel as the Start-Up Nation, we learn about new places. Experiencing both the old and new is our vision for Jerusalem."
-
KT Network
Ronald S Lauder addresses UAE-Israel Conference
Lauder said that his involvement in building a Jewish school in Dubai and the sight of so many Israelis visiting the Emirates in recent...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Pluristem CEO touts a new generation of medical treatments
Yaky Yanay at Dubai conference: They put Israel on the map as an island of innovation
READ MORE
-
KT Network
ThetaRay CEO discusses new technology at Global Investment Forum
Mark Gazit said 'an open economy brings true peace' at the Jerusalem Post-Khaleej Times Global Investment Forum in Dubai
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Port TLV Project highlighted at Dubai Investment Forum
Residents of Port TLV will enjoy the benefits of a five-star property
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flight suspension extended until July...
Earlier this week, Air India Express tweeted out that the suspension... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE green pass: How often do you need to get a...
PCR test result validity and green pass are linked to your Covid... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version
The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to trial Sinopharm Covid vaccine in kids aged ...
Each child will participate with the full consent of their parents... READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version