Digital mediums have become the new hub for all kinds of innovations and advancements

Pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo turns individuals into extraordinary entrepreneurs," says the founder of Prike Media, Dubai.

Over the years, many individuals were seen getting carried away by the kind of successes that some established names of the business industries attained. They only saw how they enjoyed their piece of success but never really looked beyond that to understand how those individuals worked hard, had sleepless nights, failed multiple times and then got up again to give their best. Often, it becomes necessary to put more focus on what goes on the back to understand how those people have received massive momentum and success in life. All of this is as difficult as it sounds, but diligence, vigour and pure passion can even move mountains and give people success they did not even imagine. Nishant Piyush is the perfect example of such a success.

The youngster, who is still under 25 years of age, displays the courageousness and mental strength of the already established names of the business world. He has made a self-made success story for himself, believing his instincts and making rigorous efforts.

This young Indian lad has been growing startups and also has proved his mettle as a young investor. Becoming an investor, Piyush proved that age is only a number, and a determined soul can go ahead in achieving any milestone in life the way they aim to. However, he also confesses that investing in promising startups was not something he knew he would do someday, but after getting into entrepreneurship and growing each day as a versatile professional, he upped his confidence to support other young talents and startups as well.

Today, Piyush owns multiple companies, which includes Prike Media based in Dubai. It is one of the most trusted digital marketing companies in the UAE, which has been backed by the tenacity, zealousness and genuine talent of Piyush.

As a young entrepreneur, he has pushed boundaries and challenged the status quo to create his unique space in the entrepreneurial world. He advises other budding entrepreneurs the same as he believes that this attitude will help them turn into extraordinary success stories.

