Digital gold by Kalyan Jewellers

Leading jewellery brand, Kalyan Jewellers recently announced the launch of Kalyan Jewellers digital gold. Venturing into the new digital gold category, the company has entered into a partnership with Augmont, India’s largest completely integrated gold ecosystem. With gold continuing to shine bright, and technology offering convenient solutions, Kalyan Jewellers digital gold powered by Augmont provides a safe, easy and reliable method of buying 24-karat pure gold, digitally.

Talking about the partnership, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “Gold has always been a preferred saving option, and in the post Covid-19 era it has also emerged as the safest and most lucrative long-term asset. We have witnessed a renewed interest in gold from younger, first time customers, who are looking at convenient and easy means of purchasing the yellow metal. The introduction of digital gold will provide a holistic ecosystem for consumers.”

Millennial or Gen-Z customers looking to make systematic purchases in gold, can opt for this feature, and start buying gold for as low as Dh5 on the platform. At a later stage, the overall gold purchase in their free wallet can be redeemed as physical gold coins or jewellery, at the Kalyan Jewellers showroom. Customers can also sell digital gold from the safe confines of their home, thus providing larger flexibility.