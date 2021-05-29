Digital Covid Certificate to boost Spain's tourism

Spain will resume its economic and tourism activity safely with the new certificate

Pedro Sánchez, President of Spain, recently presented the Digital Covid Certificate of the EU at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR).

"With the Digital Covid Certificate, Spain will resume all its economic activity safely and we will achieve mobility within the European Union this summer," Sánchez stated.

The President clarified that this is not to be treated like a passport, nor travel document, and it is not a requirement for travel. He said: "It is a mechanism that will facilitate mobility, as well as arrival and passenger transit, and which will be launched as of July 1."

The main benefits of the certificate are its simplicity and interoperability for the European Union, and its free and universal. By means of a QR code, it will provide information on whether the person travelling is vaccinated, has contracted the disease, or has a negative PCR test result.

From June 7, tourists from non-EU countries not included in the previous list will be able to travel to Spain if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their trip. In addition to this, EU citizens with a two-dose series completed at least 14 days prior to travel (as long as they have been given vaccines authorised by EMA or from the WHO'S Emergency Listing), or with proof of having overcome the disease, will be able to enter Spain without a PCR test even if their countries are listed as orange, red or dark red according to the ECDC's map.