Partner content by KT Engage
Digital access to legal services pioneered by Legal Inz in UAE
Ever since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, online businesses in the UAE have been prompted to rise to the occasion and deliver novel solutions to cater to the needs of the modern world. When it comes to legal service providers, very few have broken past the barrier created by the age-old practices that has existed in this field. Legal Inz, an online legal service provider, is a perfect example of the kind of change that is turning heads of both individuals and corporates alike.
Legal Inz is a legal consultancy firm which has employed tech-driven procedures to provide a wide range of online legal services to all classes of clients. This firm presents simple and cost-effective solutions for otherwise expensive services such as drafting agreements and contracts, wills in UAE, powers of attorney, legal translation, attestation services, company incorporation and general legal advice, all at an affordable and fixed fee.
"Traditional law firms are still stuck in the shackles of billable hours when it comes to pricing. We have moved past this as our model is based on charging all of our clients a fixed fee, which accurately reflects the value of the services provided to them." says Muhammad Tariq, Partner at Legal Inz.
For expatriates working in the UAE, visiting an office to obtain legal services can be a cumbersome affair. This is where Legal Inz stands tall with their fully fledged website, offering legal services completely online. It has received glowing reviews from their clientele as being convenient and user-friendly. The entire process is streamlined as the website features dedicated pages for business and personal legal services, as well as for company incorporations. The process involves filling up of a simple online form for the required service. Once that has been completed, a dedicated lawyer is assigned to assist you and finish the service in a timely and efficient manner.
"The reviews that we've received have come from diverse corners, all converging at the same points, which are ease-of-access and professionalism. This is a testament to the fact that Legal Inz is hitting all the right notes to become pioneers of the future of legal services", says Aiman Fatima, Assistant Director at Legal Inz.
The world has been moving towards online processes for some time now. The outbreak of the current pandemic has further accelerated the pace at which everything is moving to online platforms. It would not be farfetched to believe that the future of legal services would belong to firms such as Legal Inz, as their innovative model is changing the landscape and the general perception of how services should be provided by law firms in the UAE.
You can contact Legal Inz at www.legalinz.com or dial 800 (LEGAL) 53425 to get an affordable quote for all your legal service requirements.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.