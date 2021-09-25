Debutante designers at Numaish festive fair
Numaish has always strived to bring in fresh and new talent to the UAE. The brand showcased prominent debutante designers from India with heritage and artistic collections on September 24-25 at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers.
Yam: Yam is a print-centric, millennial-run brand with their own prints. The brand strives to create new and contemporary artworks from traditional techniques of weaving, embroideries, sketching, and painting.
Radha Sharma: The label offers timeless pieces using the finest fabrics and is re-defining luxury prêt with intricate handwork details.
Medha Bansal: Multi-coloured, multi-textured clothing comprising artistically assembled elements inspired by craft.
Kiaayo: A lifestyle brand from Kutch. An exquisite amalgamation of traditional handicraft techniques infused with ultra-modern styles.
Autumn by Shanthi: The brand presents a whole range of exclusively curated handwoven sarees handpicked from the coveted craft clusters of India. It features some of the finest collection of sarees.
