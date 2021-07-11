Danube Home launches new e-catalogue
The TBK e-catalogue is available in an easy to navigate, digital format, allowing users to explore a diverse product range on any device.
One of the region’s leading retailers for home improvement and furnishing needs, Danube Home launched its new tiles, bathroom, and kitchen (TBK) e-catalogue last month at the Danube Home store in Al Barsha.
The TBK e-catalogue is available in an easy to navigate, digital format, allowing users to explore a diverse product range on any device.
Adel Sajan, group managing director of Danube Home, said: “Often, bathrooms are the most neglected space in a home and kitchens do not get much attention too in terms of design. With our new collection, we want our customers to explore the vast design potential that these functional spaces hold. From creating luxurious bathrooms to cleverly using tiles to make an interior design statement, and choosing completely customisable kitchen fittings designed to cater to specific customer needs, our TBK e-catalogue 2021 has it all.”
-
KT Network
Danube Home launches new e-catalogue
The TBK e-catalogue is available in an easy to navigate, digital... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Charles & Keith Eid Al Adha 2021 edit
The chic and versatile collection highlights the relationship between ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Home Style's bespoke furniture
Home Style follows a unique recipe for designing its furniture READ MORE
-
KT Network
Learning is the best earning
When I started my career in Dubai, I was merely a 12th standard... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bad weather delays Richard Branson's flight to...
If successful, the mission, called Unity 22, will mark Virgin... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Baby stable after almost drowning in bathtub
She was rushed to the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan holidays
Residents plan to make the most of the long break. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid vaccine: Sputnik V "90% effective" against...
Viral vector and mRNA shots provide enough security against the new... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light