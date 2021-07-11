KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

Danube Home launches new e-catalogue

Filed on July 11, 2021
Danube Home store

The TBK e-catalogue is available in an easy to navigate, digital format, allowing users to explore a diverse product range on any device.


One of the region’s leading retailers for home improvement and furnishing needs, Danube Home launched its new tiles, bathroom, and kitchen (TBK) e-catalogue last month at the Danube Home store in Al Barsha.

The TBK e-catalogue is available in an easy to navigate, digital format, allowing users to explore a diverse product range on any device.

Adel Sajan, group managing director of Danube Home, said: “Often, bathrooms are the most neglected space in a home and kitchens do not get much attention too in terms of design. With our new collection, we want our customers to explore the vast design potential that these functional spaces hold. From creating luxurious bathrooms to cleverly using tiles to make an interior design statement, and choosing completely customisable kitchen fittings designed to cater to specific customer needs, our TBK e-catalogue 2021 has it all.”




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210711&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719820&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1927,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 