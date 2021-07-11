Danube Home launches new e-catalogue

The TBK e-catalogue is available in an easy to navigate, digital format, allowing users to explore a diverse product range on any device.

One of the region’s leading retailers for home improvement and furnishing needs, Danube Home launched its new tiles, bathroom, and kitchen (TBK) e-catalogue last month at the Danube Home store in Al Barsha.

Adel Sajan, group managing director of Danube Home, said: “Often, bathrooms are the most neglected space in a home and kitchens do not get much attention too in terms of design. With our new collection, we want our customers to explore the vast design potential that these functional spaces hold. From creating luxurious bathrooms to cleverly using tiles to make an interior design statement, and choosing completely customisable kitchen fittings designed to cater to specific customer needs, our TBK e-catalogue 2021 has it all.”