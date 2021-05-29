Daiso Japan unveils its biggest store in GCC

The brand new store opened at City Centre Deira, Dubai

Japanese value store Daiso opened its biggest store in the GCC region at City Centre Deira, Dubai. The inauguration took place in the presence of Lals Group's chairmain Lal Ganwani, CEO Jayant Ganwani, and the Consul General of Japan Sekiguchi Noboru. The latest store implements the newly launched logo and corporate identity which are part of the new concept "Absolutely! Daiso." The new concept focuses on providing customers with absolute uniqueness, variety, quality and affordability.

The brand is known for offering quality products at affordable prices; products start from Dh7.35. The brand strives to keep up with the dynamic community, and the ever-changing customer demands, introducing approximately 800 new items every month. There are around 80,000 different products to choose from, catering to all kinds of tastes. Customers can select from a variety of categories including health and beauty, household, cosmetics, stationery, and much more.