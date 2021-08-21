D4G Promotions hosts ‘Rising Stars’ boxing fight

We have a mix of regional titles, world titles, and the goal is to have a local UAE-based fighter fighting for a world title.

Two WBC Asia title boxing fights topped an action-packed bill when D4G Promotions hosted the ‘Rising Stars’ event at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai.

It saw a number of talented Dubai-based fighters compete on the card, which was broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, on ESPN Knockout in Latin America, and worldwide on IFL TV, whilst also being live on the radio on Channel 4, 104.8. Luxury watchmaker Hublot was the title sponsor for the big-ticket boxing event.

A cruiserweight battle between Ali Baloyev and Rolly Lambert Fogoum was due to headline the event, but a medical issue forced the contest to be cancelled.

The card commenced with two sensational title fights, as Dubai-based Hasibullah Ahmadi headlined the show when he collided with Rauf Aghayev for the WBC Asian featherweight title, and Apichet Petchmanee and Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun met for the WBC Asia lightweight title.

Several Dubai residents competed on the bill too, as Faizan Anwar went up against Ricky Sismundo, Bader Samreen took on Sharobiddin Jurakhonov, and Sultan Al Nuaimi shared the ring with Mishiko Shubitdze.

On the undercard, Jamie King fought Taryel Jafarov, Ryan Aston squared off with Shalva Guchmazovi, Khurshid Tojibayev faced Achiko Odizadze, and Fahad Al Bloushi battled it out with Medi Miro.

The promoter of the boxing bout, Ahmed A Seddiqi, said: “This is a big event for us here in Dubai. Unfortunately, we lost a couple of fights, but everything happens for a reason. This is Dubai’s Rising Stars, and 90 per cent of the fighters on this card are Dubai-based.

We’ve been working for many years on the promotion. We have a mix of regional titles, world titles, and the goal is to have a local UAE-based fighter fighting for a world title. That’s the dream. It takes time and hopefully that will come.”