Crowne Plaza's new property in Jumeirah 1

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the opening of Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah in partnership with Ishraq Hospitality.

Crowne Plaza has a presence in over 60 countries, across big cities, airports and resort locations. A brand designed for people who are tech-savvy and mobile, Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah offers modern business travellers the perfect blend of balancing work and life.

The 252-room new hotel offers guests stunning views of Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Beach and the city. Located in the heart of Jumeriah 1, the hotel’s strategic location enables guests to be within close proximity of the city’s key leisure and business areas.

The rooms and suites include 32 family connecting rooms and come with a number of technology-driven features to provide guests with a superior stay. Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah offers four unique dining concepts. The hotel boasts state-of-the-art facilities to host business meetings and other events.

Alexander Suski, acting CEO of Ishraq Hospitality, said, “Ishraq Hospitality is proud to add this property to the Crowne Plaza family, further cementing Ishraq’s reputation in the hospitality industry.

We are committed to accelerating the growth of our portfolio, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in the Middle East. With the opening of Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah, Ishraq once again demonstrates its ability to elevate properties in the region to 5-star status.”