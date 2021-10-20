Create success in 2021 with advice from Brandon Rangel
At the early stage of a business, it is vital to establish your brand name and position it for growth. However, the disappointing part for most entrepreneurs is that this growth process is quite slow and requires patience, dedication, and a lot of effort. Yet, Brandon Rangel believes that even though there’s no shortcut to achieve immediate success, you can achieve growth over time and scale your business by keeping a few simple things in mind.
Brandon Rangel is an e-commerce agent and forex trader. Rangel revels in the freedom as well as the limitless possibilities for growth and success that his career choice grants him. He explains that employing proven ways to scale your business will help you push forward in 2021. Here are five ways how:
Be adaptable
According to Rangel, successful people have the ability to switch their focus in response to changes. “To grow more quickly, you need an agile approach to growth and success because rigidity has very little space in business,” he says.
Work with the right people
As you map out the growth trajectory of your business, it is important to think about the people you will work with to get there. Rangel says, “Building the right team will help you scale and succeed, so don’t hire in a rush.”
Focus on excellent customer service
Customer experience determines whether your business grows or crumbles. Brandon Rangel says that quality experiences will spread your praises far and wide, pushing you forward in your growth journey. “Your business growth depends on keeping customers happy with the experience they get,” notes Rangel.
Think ahead
Even as you keep a flexible and adaptable approach, Brandon Rangel recommends you also think ahead. “Always plan your next steps; this helps you gain perspective into all possible scenarios in the future. It is a good way to grow and succeed while staying grounded,” he says.
Leverage social media
Social media has permeated every industry today. Therefore, you must use it to your advantage. “Focus on platforms where your potential customers are and market your business in that space,” advises Brandon Rangel.
Rangel is a entrepreneur who believes he knows how to scale a business and aims to help those who want to scale up their business.
-
KT Network
After Haitianbird, Coach Legend Aims to Invest &...
The Haitian-American Businessman known as Coach Legend began his life ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Fred Srouchi – the definition of a success...
Married and with two kids, Fred Srouchi has reached that stage in his ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Early detection remains a key method of breast...
Every year, people around the world show their support for those... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Union Coop launches ‘Mirdif Park Way’ ...
Union Coop, recently announced the launch of its national project,... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohamed tours Vatican, Russia, Oman...
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince commended the innovative solutions the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE, Korea to pull off miracles of the future:...
Kwon Yongwoo stressed that both countries share a common vision to... READ MORE
-
News
Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Syria review...
The leaders also discussed the ongoing developments in Syria and the... READ MORE
-
Aviation
UAE, Mideast airlines to hire 196,000 personnel
Emirates, Etihad and other carriers will host major recruitment... READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end