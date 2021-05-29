Cosmo Cosmetics now online

Cosmo Cosmetics, a subsidiary of Sterling Perfumes, has opened a new online portal

After receiving customer appreciation and immensely positive feedback of the products in-store, Cosmo Cosmetics, a subsidiary of Sterling Perfumes, has a new online portal.

Launched in 2017, Cosmo Cosmetics is a manufacturer of healthy, sustainable and cruelty-free products. As more customers are actively seeking cruelty-free, healthy, and sustainable options online, the brand is making conscious efforts to bridge the gap. "Our experts go through a thorough process of research and development, and aggressive quality checks to ensure that the products we offer are of the highest quality. We ensure that our products are crafted with refined ingredients, and are environment and skin-friendly, yet extremely affordable," says Rohit Yogendra, general manager, Sterling Perfumes.