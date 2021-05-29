KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

Cosmo Cosmetics now online

Filed on May 29, 2021

Cosmo Cosmetics, a subsidiary of Sterling Perfumes, has opened a new online portal


After receiving customer appreciation and immensely positive feedback of the products in-store, Cosmo Cosmetics, a subsidiary of  Sterling Perfumes, has  a new online portal.

Launched in 2017, Cosmo Cosmetics is a manufacturer of healthy, sustainable and cruelty-free products. As more customers are actively seeking cruelty-free, healthy, and sustainable options online, the brand is making conscious efforts to bridge the gap. "Our experts go through a thorough process of research and development, and aggressive quality checks to ensure that the products we offer are of the highest quality. We ensure that our products are crafted with refined ingredients, and are environment and skin-friendly, yet extremely affordable," says Rohit Yogendra, general manager, Sterling Perfumes.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210529&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210528963&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1927,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 