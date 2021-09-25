Cosmo Cosmetics launches new ammonia-free hair colour
The new normal as we have come to live by is our reality.
Cosmo Cosmetics, a part of Dubai-based Sterling Perfumes Group, has introduced an ammonia-free Instant hair colour shampoo, a revolutionary formula infused with conditioning extract, giving you a quick, hassle-free application, and leaves the hair with a natural-looking colour and glossy shine in just 15 minutes.
Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, chairman of Sterling Perfumes Industries L.L.C. said: “We are pleased to launch the new hair colour shampoo with a leading-edge formulation that has been the need of the hour with our round-the-clock active life here in the UAE. The new normal as we have come to live by is our reality.
UAE is open for business and has adapted smartly with social measures in place as we strive forward together for the new era of Expo 2020 and beyond. Today’s announcement further launches Cosmp Cosmetics in the field of beauty as our loyal customers await newness and exciting products from us.”
The New Hair Colour Shampoo can be easily availed at www.cosmocosmetics.ae that offers a range of promotions and discounts to suit individual and family needs.
