Cosmetic surgery business boosted by social media

Plastic and cosmetic surgery have ironically seen a rise in demand since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. From Hollywood to Dubai, people everywhere have been itching to get appointments for procedures that would ordinarily warrant time off work to heal, an issue that the pandemic, mandated mask-wearing, and lockdowns solved.

Dr Charles Galanis, MD, FACS, who operates his clinic in Beverly Hills, California, and a visiting doctor for CosmeSurge in Dubai says, “There is no question that Dubai is growing within the industry of cosmetic surgery as a regional centre for those interested in getting work done. Dubai really draws from a huge slot of territory, both from the Middle East and beyond, from people who either live here or are coming to visit here for surgery and to recover before returning home. Dubai really benefits from the availability of top worldwide talent in the field, as well as access to exceptional and the most up-to-date technology and machinery.”

A double-board certified plastic surgeon, his area of speciality is breast and skin cancer reconstructive surgery, breast and body cosmetic surgery, and non-invasive skin treatments. Dr Galanis is a world-class, highly sought-after surgeon with numerous awards and achievements under his belt.

The responsibilities of the provider are tremendous; in an era where ordinary people look to others online for beauty inspiration, Dr Galanis speaks on how social media has made the world ‘smaller’: “We’re seeing the prevalence of some world-class providers who are coming to Dubai and offering their services, and now with more universal cosmetic trends, we are seeing a shift towards a ‘once size fits all’ approach to beauty. As providers, we have a responsibility to protect our patients, and sometimes that means managing expectations; a lot of the images we see on TV, film, on social media are altered, creating false expectations.”

CosmeSurge, with over one million happy clients, works on four principles to enhance patient care: they comprehend patients’ needs and concerns, provide patient advisory to make the right decisions, empower patients by redefining beauty, and strive to educate patients completely. The clinic utilises its 17 state-of-the-art facilities to provide services ranging from simple Botox injections to more advanced procedures such as body contouring, a personal favourite of Dr Galanis.

Cosmetic trends in Dubai reflect those of a melting-pot international culture; citizens, residents, and tourists have many options to avail of, depending on how dedicated to their appearance they are. Everything from lower budget chemical peels and laser hair removal to higher budget rhinoplasties and facelifts is simply an appointment away. Popular procedures in the country include liposuction, followed by rhinoplasty, and male breast reduction surgery. Breast implants are fourth on the list of popularity along with tummy tucks soon after.