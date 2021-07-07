CosmeSurge Jumeirah Hospital caters to 16,000 patients in one year

In its first year of operations, CosmeSurge Jumeirah Hospital achieved maximum capacity, catering to approximately 16,000 patients and performing 850 surgeries. The state-of-the-art facility is riding the wave of an increasing number of inbound tourists who come to Dubai mostly for cosmetic surgery, which tops the list of surgical procedures that patients from around the globe fly to the city for.

Michael Brenden Davis, CEO of NMC Healthcare, said: “Despite travel restrictions that affected doctors and patients and regulations regarding cosmetic procedures and elective surgeries, we have seen a steady increase in demand for aesthetic procedures as our patients were ready for a return to normalcy post-Covid-19. We are receiving inquiries daily from across the region and around the globe about our services.”

“Our Dh65 million investment features eight in-patient rooms, two of which are designated as VIP suites. Our long-term strategy is to attract the best talent and with 17 branches in the region, we are the largest provider in the UAE’s cosmetic surgery sector. Our goal is to continue to support the emirate’s push to become the world’s leading destination for medical treatments and maintain our position as the premier brand in the industry,” he added.

On its anniversary, the hospital is reaffirming its commitment to following the highest quality standards and complying with national and international guidelines to ensure the safety and wellbeing of patients and staff during the pandemic. This includes routine cleaning and regular Covid-19 testing for employees, to ensure the health and safety of all as the business grows.

CosmeSurge Jumeirah Hospital believes that Dubai’s lifestyle scene is helping in the robustness of the cosmetic surgery business, largely through increasing consumer confidence and the new ‘social media’ lifestyle, which the UAE is becoming famous for due to the number of celebrities visiting the emirate every year. Given these developments, the industry is poised to achieve significant growth in the future.

According to a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) report, Dubai has the highest number of cosmetic surgeons per capita in the region — about 50 specialists for a million people.

Globally, the cosmetic surgery market size is projected to reach $21.97 billion with a 7.8 per cent annual growth rate by 2023, according to a Medgadget report. CNN labelled Dubai the world’s plastic surgery hub, and the trend continues to accelerate.