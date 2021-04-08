Commercial Bank of Dubai wins three awards at the fourth edition of Transformers Awards

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the leading banks in the UAE, has won three awards at the fourth edition of the Middle East and Africa Banking Resilience and Transformation Conference. CBD's digital transformation initiatives have won the 'Best Innovation Processes' award, while the recently launched CBD Digi Account has been recognised with the 'Best Customer Experience' Award. Further, Amit Malhotra, CBD's general manager for the personal banking group, received the prestigious 'Best Transformational GM of the Year' award.

The awards were received by Malhotra and the CBD senior management team at the Transformers Awards Ceremony held recently at Palazzo Versace in Dubai.

Commenting on the sideline of the awards ceremony, Malhotra, said: "It is a matter of great pride that CBD has won three awards at the Transformers Awards Ceremony. CBD has been on a relentless digital transformation journey to simplify products and processes creating better digital customer experiences and ensuring customer delight using state-of-the-art technology and innovation. CBD was among the pioneers in the region to drive digital transformation. In 2017, CBD launched UAE's first digital-only bank. This was the start of the execution of our digital transformation strategy with the aim of making digital technology the main driver of business development and innovation."

He added: "I am also truly humbled and honoured to be chosen for the 'Best Transformational GM of the Year' award. I would like to dedicate this award to all my team, our customers and partners, who have helped CBD in realizing our vision to be 'default digital'".

"As we continue on our journey towards providing innovative banking and becoming default digital, awards such as these will motivate us to continue enhancing our services for our customers to not just meet, but exceed their expectations," he concluded.

From his side, Farid Yandouz, GM of Trusted Advisors, and board member for the Transformers Awards steering committee said: "Our experts spent several weeks analysing the innovation processes of CBD and were impressed by their relevance and how they foster the bank's digital transformation. In the current uncertain times, CBD is among the few banking players which were able to develop a resilient organisation with strong customer-oriented products. While articulating the organisational culture, the leadership of CBD starting from the CEO to the Senior Management, including Malhotra, has proven to be successful in engaging and inspiring the bank's employees and ecosystem around a very positive and genuine vision. The transformation journey of CBD is ongoing successfully with key strengths as drivers: leadership, innovation and resilience."

The Transformers Awards and Trusted Advisors recognise the latest transformation trends and the best innovation practices in the banking sector. They work on identifying high-impact initiatives and observing the evolution of the transformational processes of the organisations subject to the study.