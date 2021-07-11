Charles & Keith Eid Al Adha 2021 edit

The chic and versatile collection highlights the relationship between depth and texture.

Charles & Keith has curated an understated yet sophisticated capsule for its special Eid Al Adha 2021 collection

The chic and versatile collection highlights the relationship between depth and texture. This selection features elegant pieces to celebrate in a classic yet elegant way, putting your best foot forward this Eid.

This year, celebrate Eid Al Adha with classic shoes and bags featuring standout details. Choose from favouring silhouettes that take your modest outfit to the next level for your social settings and gatherings — from chain strap bags to woven straps to sculptural heels mules and sling back pumps, this collection of exceptional shoes and striking bags is a statement-making ensemble pop up.