Changing the immigration consultancy game

Taqween DMCC, a leading immigration consultancy firm in UAE and GCC region, started when two entrepreneurs decided to unify their knowledge and merge their experience.

Hind Mamlouk, carrying Swiss nationality and Kariman Badr carrying Egyptian nationality, had completed all the processes of visas and a second citizenship application - from screening the eligible clients all the way to landing in the desired country.

Hind Mamlouk

Mamlouk's background of law and specialisation in international citizenship immigration, a substantial combination of the backbone knowhow of the company, topped with five years of experience made her a leader in the market in approaching clients, advising them what the best programme for them is and which country is the best to move to with their families.

Kariman Badr

Meanwhile, the second wing of the company, Badr, combined all her seven years of processing experience and education, followed by daily research, to deliver the smoothest way for clients' applications to be efficiently submitted and reviewed. Her continuous follow-up ensures that clients' supplication results are delivered in no time.

Both company wings had carried Taqween consultancy to new levels and raised the bar of immigration consultancy mixed with hospitality and five-star service.

By following up with clients all the way until they have safely landed in the desired immigration country, Taqween raises the bar for competitors and is a game-changer in the region.

Both ladies united to combat the latest global concern and uncertainty for people to think of a plan B or second option of the word 'home'.

Offering free consultancy and advice about where a candidate can fit, in which country and what programme suits them best, had raised Taqween Consultancy's credibility with its clients all around the region.

For more information visit www.taqween-consultancy.com, call +971 4 554 6681 or email info@taqween-consultancy.com.