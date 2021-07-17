KT Network
CESC board meeting held at Heriot-Watt University

Filed on July 17, 2021

Board members discussed plans and announced their commitment to carbon neutrality of the cement industry in the UAE.


The Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction (CESC), a global hub for innovation, industry-led research, and solutions development, recently held its second board member meeting at Heriot-Watt University’s new campus in Dubai Knowledge Park.

The meeting was attended by Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, who has also been the Board Chair of CESC for the past year and supports the centre’s mission of transforming the built environment.

Launched in September 2019, CESC partners with like-minded organisations and government entities to stimulate industry-led innovations and research-driven solutions to address challenges in the sector and lead economic growth in the region.

Board members discussed plans and announced their commitment to carbon neutrality of the cement industry in the UAE. The members pointed out that decarbonisation of the cement industry will help in reducing CO2 emissions and support the industry’s pathway towards the net-zero goal.

CESC has committed itself to a holistic approach by integrating engineering, environmental and technical solutions with economic, behavioural, and policy aspects to enhance the entire built environment.




