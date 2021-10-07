KT Network
Century Financial tops the Best Workplaces for Women in the GCC

Filed on October 7, 2021

Leading consultancy firm, Century Financial got ranked as the number one — Best Workplaces for Women in the GCC in the category of small companies.

Great Place to Work® identifies the Best Workplaces for Women™ by surveying employees across the region about the key factors that create great workplaces for all.

The ranking is based not only on equal pay but also on how men and women experience work every day, covering aspects like listening to women, incentivising employee growth, being accessible, and overcoming gender gaps by establishing clear expectations.

Bal Krishen, chairman and CEO, Century Financial, said: “We salute all the women of Century for being the pivotal force behind shaping and defining our incredibly inclusive and diverse work culture. A culture that is not only warm, friendly but also equally innovative, customer-centric and competitive.”

Century is proud to be the only financial services company in the region to be regularly ranked in the Great Place to Work® listings. The company was also ranked as the number one Best Workplaces for Millennials during July this year.




