Century Financial leadership granted the UAE Golden Visa

Leading businessmen and senior leadership at Century Financial, Bal Krishen and Deepak Sawarthia have been granted the UAE Golden Visa. Both the senior leaders have had a long association with the UAE. They have played a significant role in establishing successful ventures contributing to the growth of the financial investment and telecom sector in the UAE.

Sawarthia has established a robust foundation for Krishna International, making a significant impact in the UAE’s telecom sector and across the globe. As a part of his entrepreneurial journey in the UAE, he has recently come on board as a managing director of Century Financial.

Krishen is the visionary chairman and CEO of UAE-based Century Financial, a pioneering investment firm in global financial markets. He has helped the company expand over three successful decades of growth. Now, under his helm, the company has embarked on a major diversification journey that covers financial services and technology-related sectors.

Both the leaders enjoy high respect and credibility amongst their business and industry peers.