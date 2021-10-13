Celebrate the auspicious festival of Durga Puja with Amra Probashi
Amra Probashi Dubai is a culturally diversified group and they welcome all families and friends from various cultural communities to join them in celebrating the Durga Puja Festival which emphasises prevalence of goodness and harmony among the communities, enabling a strong and diverse socio-cultural integration. Like all festivals, it’s a time for family members and friends to greet each other. Children also get to learn the importance of cultural heritage and traditions of Bengal including art, music, cuisine etc. Amra Probashi Dubai wholeheartedly wishes to thank the UAE as it is a truly a destination of multi-cultural events round the year, expatriates from world over residing here stay in harmony and have respect for each other’s cultures and traditions. It’s wonderful to be in such a country like UAE, it’s a home away from home, it exhibits a warm and wonderful unity in diversity. Thank you, UAE.
