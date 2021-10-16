Celebrate Halloween with Daiso Japan

Filed on October 16, 2021 | Last updated on October 20, 2021 at 12.28 pm

Daiso Japan, the brand well-known for its wide variety of unique, affordable, and quality Japanese lifestyle products, has stocked its shops with a large collection of Halloween articles, estimated to be around 3000 items.

The range of products include Jack-o-lanterns, pumpkin-shaped buckets, accessories, ornaments, light-up décor, decorative lights, and even Jack-o-lantern costumes and hats. The brand also has a large collection that is suitable for people of all ages such as character costumes featuring vampires, ghosts, witches, skeletons, butterflies, and more including Halloween-themed decorations, themed banners, paper plates, cookie cuts, mugs, cups, and more. Daiso Japan also offers a wide range of frightening masks, adults’ costumes, accessories, scary hanging ghouls, skeletons, and many more items including props for pets.

The price range starts from Dh7.35, making it one of the most affordable Halloween collections in the UAE, with over 40 stores around the country.

For more information please visit : https://daisome.com/