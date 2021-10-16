Celebrate Halloween with Daiso Japan
Daiso Japan, the brand well-known for its wide variety of unique, affordable, and quality Japanese lifestyle products, has stocked its shops with a large collection of Halloween articles, estimated to be around 3000 items.
The range of products include Jack-o-lanterns, pumpkin-shaped buckets, accessories, ornaments, light-up décor, decorative lights, and even Jack-o-lantern costumes and hats. The brand also has a large collection that is suitable for people of all ages such as character costumes featuring vampires, ghosts, witches, skeletons, butterflies, and more including Halloween-themed decorations, themed banners, paper plates, cookie cuts, mugs, cups, and more. Daiso Japan also offers a wide range of frightening masks, adults’ costumes, accessories, scary hanging ghouls, skeletons, and many more items including props for pets.
The price range starts from Dh7.35, making it one of the most affordable Halloween collections in the UAE, with over 40 stores around the country.
For more information please visit : https://daisome.com/
-
KT Network
Staying honest to yourself is what matters the...
History shows us time and again that great things were only possible... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Dr Glenn Leon Vo and Elias Nickolaos elucidate on ...
Everyone has aspirations and dreams in life, whether in their... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Always follow your passion, says Meit Kamdar...
We all have a passion for something. Each one of us has a hobby,... READ MORE
-
KT Network
After California, Oni Seed Co. sets eyes on Las...
Cannabis products are slowly being legalised across the American... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: New tool to boost Covid safety at Expo 2020...
Model will predict impact on healthcare sector, generate real-time... READ MORE
-
News
Prophet's birthday: Free parking announced in Abu ...
Public bus services timings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel reports subvariant of Delta...
An 11-year-old boy arriving from Europe was the carrier READ MORE
-
MENA
Afghan delegation leaves for Moscow meeting
Official recognition of Taliban not under discussion, says Russian... READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end