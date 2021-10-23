Celebrate Diwali with handcrafted jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers
The collection combines heritage designs with contemporary-cut precious stones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires, uncut diamonds and more.
Leading jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers recently unveiled its Vedha collection — a line of handcrafted, heritage gold jewellery accentuated with opulent precious and semi-precious stones. These delicately crafted jewellery pieces exude an essence of old-world charm, with a tinge of new-age style, to create a design aesthetic that is sure to stay in vogue.
The collection combines heritage designs with contemporary-cut precious stones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires, uncut diamonds and more.
Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “We are delighted to present our customers with the Vedha collection, which is another unique brand that we are adding to our range of jewellery offerings. The timeless designs from the Vedha Collection beautifully translate India’s tryst with colours through gemstones, and designs that draw inspiration from jewellery traditions of our land.
With this collection, we aim to offer our customers a unique way to wear and celebrate India’s rich craftsmanship legacy, and we could not think of a better occasion than Diwali, the festival of lights and new beginnings, to launch Vedha.”
Kalyan Jewellers has also announced its Diwali offers, which includes up to 25 per cent cashback on making charges of gold jewellery and up to 20 per cent cashback offer is available on diamond, precious stone and uncut diamond jewellery. These offers are valid until November 30 across all showrooms in the UAE.
