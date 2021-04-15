- EVENTS
Castrol Lubricants sweeps three awards in Dubai Lynx 2021
Castrol Lubricants in the Middle East nagged three bronze medals in the recently concluded Dubai Lynx Awards 2021. The Castrol CRB Wellness Program aimed at the truckers' community bagged two bronze awards under the Healthcare - Brand Experience & Activation, and Media - Use of Events & Stunts; while the Castrol Magnatec 'We Care For You' campaign was aimed at the mechanics' community; which bagged one bronze award under the Media - Data Driven Targeting.
On the Castrol CRB Wellness Program, over 10,000 truckers were given free Wellness checks during the programme. The Castrol team converted a 20-foot container to a Castrol branded truck 24x7 with all the required wellness kits approved by the health ministry. The brand promoters played a significant role in teaching the truckers simple, easy to perform fitness exercises. The truckers were also given a wellness diet and recommended to follow healthy and nutritious diet charts, and were counselled on their sleep patterns due to their occupation challenges. The truckers were also educated on the importance of sleep, diet and exercise and their role in safe driving!
On the Castrol Magnatec 'We Care For you' campaign; over 50,000 car mechanics were engaged on safety measures towards spreading Covid-19 awareness and safety measures associated with preventing the infections. Castrol lubricants distributed branded sanitisers, masks and gloves to the mechanics across the country and completed the deep cleansing exercise in car workshops across the country to help the mechanics work in a safe environment.
Castrol Lubricants is a heritage brand in the UAE and has over 120 years of global presence. Castrol Lubricants is known for both marketing and technology leadership throughout the world and have always loved to protect its customers and consumers.
