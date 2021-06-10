Cashback just got a whole lot faster

Dubai First Cashback Card offers a credit card with higher, unlimited, and instant cashback

When you're looking to own a credit card, there's just so many to choose from today. How do you know which one to choose? Which one will benefit you the most?

Well, look no further! Because Dubai First Cashback Card is here! With instant, unlimited, and awesome perks, discover privileges galore with this new credit card.

Let's get to know the Dubai First Cashback Card a little better, shall we?

To begin with, let's talk about cashback. With Dubai First Cashback Card, you get up to five per cent instant cashback on online shopping, five per cent on supermarket purchases, along with one per cent on everything else*. There's no minimum spend required and you can shop wherever you prefer. Collect the rewards as you go and redeem them instantly through the Dubai First mobile app.

Stock up your pantry for the week, buy an outfit for Friday brunch, pay your child's school fees or your phone bill, book your hotel room for a holiday or buy a new television, all from the comfort of your home and get up to 5 per cent cashback on all your purchases!

Meanwhile, planning your finances just got a whole lot easier with Dubai First Cashback Card's zero per cent interest easy purchase plans, loan-on-phone, and balance transfer at competitive rates.

Limited time introductory offer

If you sign up for your Dubai First Cashback Card before August 31, transfer the balance from your current card to your new Dubai First Cashback Card or get cash against the credit card limit and repay in monthly instalments at a promotional rate of zero per cent interest for up to 18 months!

The processing fee can be 4.9 per cent or less of the amount.

Sign up and choose your pace

Carpe diem - seize every moment of each day.

Dubai First Cashback Card opens a world of opportunities that enhance your everyday life, as you manage your finances like a pro.

Need a cab? No problem! Book a Careem using your Dubai First Cashback Card and get a 20 per cent discount.

If you're taking a 'me' day, download the Mastercard 'Buy 1 get 1' mobile app and get access to more than 900 offers including spa treatments, travel offers, fine dining and so much more.

What's more, satiate your inner shopaholic with exclusive offers at the Bicester Village shopping collection in Europe, 10 per cent additional cashback at more than 1,500 e-commerce sites with Shop Smart, ship your online purchases for less from over 100,000 retailers from the USA using MyUS and receive 10 per cent off on luxury clothing online from Farfetch.

Fancy a trot across the globe? Get unlimited complimentary access to select lounges, book your preferred flights on Cleartrip at 30 per cent off, rent a stylish car with Avis at 15 per cent off, a spacious room at up to 20 per cent off on hotels.com and access to dozens of handpicked activities around the world with the Priceless Cities Program. As a bonus, get online assistance with travel visa application through Fulfill Solutions for a flat fee of $15.

There's so much to do and so little time. With Dubai First Cashback Card, you're assured peace of mind with more ease, flexibility, freedom, and opportunity.

Get your Dubai First Cashback Card today.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Dubai First is a trademark owned by First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC.