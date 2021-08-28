Caribbean tops 2021 CBI Index for Citizenship by Investment
Once again, the Caribbean dominated the 2021 CBI Index securing all five slots with Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis jointly tied in first place followed by Grenada, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda.
The fifth edition of the annual CBI Index has been published by the Professional Wealth Management magazine (PWM) — a publication by the Financial Times. The report is considered to be the industry’s most comprehensive and reliable tool in comparison of the world’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes.
Once again, the Caribbean dominated the 2021 CBI Index securing all five slots with Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis jointly tied in first place followed by Grenada, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda. For Dominica, this will mark the fifth consecutive year it has been ranked as offering the world’s best route to second citizenship.
With the importance of holding a second citizenship growing in today’s climate, those who do not have the option to secure citizenship through descent or residency have looked to CBI as an alternative solution.
In markets like the Middle East, CBI has long-since been a popular option that can be utilised as a ‘Plan B’ during times of unpredictability. This demand will only continue to grow particularly as the industry evolves to include more family-friendly structures that are common in regions like the Middle East.
The 2021 CBI Index states: “St Kitts and Nevis remains the CBI nation with the fastest processing time and is the country with the largest visa-free or visa-on-arrival offering. This year, St. Kitts and Nevis also achieved a perfect score in the Family Pillar, thanks to changes allowing siblings to be included in an application.”
