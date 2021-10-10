CAPP announces one of the world’s largest free virtual dental conferences

Amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic in November 2020, the Centre for Advanced professional practices (CAPP) had the pleasure to welcome 30,546 dental professionals from 149 countries at its annual conference which took place virtually. CAPP will once again provide this opportunity to all dental professionals interested to attend the month-long free educational programme in November 2021.

CAPP has announced the following accredited continuing dental educational programme: CAPP November Dental Livestream 2021 which will include:

-November 5: Dental Technician International Meeting

-November 11-14: 16th CAD/CAM Digital Dentistry International Conference

-November 18-21: 13th Dental Facial Cosmetic International Conference

-November 26: Digital Orthodontics Symposium

-November 26: Dental Hygienist Seminar

With the news recently announced, several international associations, societies, education leading academies and dental universities have expressed interest to be part of the event. The conference will be in collaboration with the Emirates Dental Society, Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Saudi Dental Society, Saudi Orthodontic Society, Singapore Dental Association, Kuwait Dental Association, iDentalCourses, International group for Oral Rehabilitation, Lebanese Dental Association, The Lebanese Orthodontic Society, Oman Dental Society, Iraqi Dental Association, Saudi Orthodontic Society (Digital Orthodontics Scientific Partner), Association of Orthodontists (Singapore), AALZ Aachen Dental Laser Center, British Academy of Restorative Dentistry (BARD), Tipton Training, International College of Dentists, Emirates Dental Hygienist Club, FDC Academy, Q&M Dental Group and Association for Oral Health.

Some of the platinum Sponsors of the event include Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca, Aidite, Medica, Align Technology, Invisalign and iTero. Oral-B is the title sponsor of the Dental Hygienist Seminar and Invisalign is the title sponsor of the Digital Orthodontic Symposium. Further sponsors include Crystal Sponsor Megagen and Gold Sponsors Straumann Group, Ivoclar Vivadent, Henry Schein Orthodontics (Asia/Pacific), Shofu, Reveal, Carriere, Philips Zoom, Philips Sonicare, Carestream Dental, NSK, Ormco, GSK, Swiss Endo Academy, Nextdent, Scorpios, Formlabs, FKG, Ultradent, 3D Systems, GC, Dubai Medical Equipment, W&H, Castle General Trading, Middle East Dental Lab and Medit.

For more information visit www.cappmea.com