Capital University College's partner ranks among the top three Italian business institutions

Capital University College, one of UAE's leading higher education institutions, celebrates yet another milestone of their exclusive partners, Rome Business School, as they rank among the top three business schools in Italy by the Eduniversal Ranking 2021. The Italian Business School's 10 master programmes are ranked highly too. Programmes ranging from finance to fashion were announced as one of the world's best programmes for industry professionals.

Apart from this, Rome Business School's six postgraduate programmes are included in the top 50 programmes worldwide as they received international acclamation for their strong foundation in academics and giving students a global perspective and experience. In the year 2020, only four programmes were highly ranked, while 2021 saw an increase by six additional programmes. Along with this, the programmes have received immense appreciation in western Europe due to their commendable employability, salary increase and quality education provided.

With a motto to give students an international platform to expedite their professional career, the below programmes were listed as some of the top Master programmes under the Eduniversal Ranking 2021.

Marketing Management

Master in Marketing & Communication

Top 200 - Regional ranking within the 9 geographical zones

Ranked No 60 in Marketing, Western Europe

Master in Political Marketing & Communication

Top 200 - Regional ranking within the nine geographical zones

Ranked No 46 in Corporate Communications, Western Europe

Human Resource Management

Master in Human Resource Management

Top 200 - Regional ranking within the nine geographical zones

Ranked No 49 in Human Resource Management, Western Europe

Tourism, Food and Beverage

Master in Tourism Management

Top 50 - Global Ranking

Ranked No 20 in Food and Beverage Management, Worldwide

Master in Food and Beverage Management

Top 50 - Global Ranking

Fashion Management

Master in Fashion Management

Top 50 - Global Ranking

Ranked No 30 in Fashion Management, Worldwide

Health Management

Master in e-Health Management

Top 50 - Global Ranking

Ranked No 89 in Health Management, Worldwide

Arts & Cultural Management

Master in Arts and Cultural Management

Top 50 - Global Ranking

Ranked No 49 in Cultural Management/Creative Industries Management, Worldwide

Agribusiness Management

Master in Agribusiness Management

Top 100 - Global Ranking

Ranked No 96 in Sustainable Development and Environment Management, Worldwide

Commenting on this milestone achievement, Dr Vikas Nand Kumar Batheja, founder and director of Capital University College said: "We are extremely proud of our partner's incredible achievement. This splendid news is such an affirmation to our students enrolled with us as this assures them a qualification that is internationally renowned and valued. In line with this, we are hoping to expand our postgraduate offerings for the Middle Eastern students as we truly believe that quality education can bring about a change to a student's academic knowledge and professional experience."

Adding to the same, Dr Sanjay Batheja, co-founder and director of Capital University College stated: "We pass the best wishes to our partners, Rome Business School for the fantastic work they have showcased in the last year. Capital is filled with pride as we call them our exclusive Italian education partners considering their impressive portfolio in offering education that brings a difference to a student's professional journey."

Currently, Capital University College has 10 programmes in partnership with Rome Business School including the 59th ranked International MBA, 40th ranked Master in Fashion Management and the popular Professional Master in Human Resource Management amongst many others. The university believes that the European business school has a plethora of opportunities to offer, owing to its 96 per cent placement rate and over 220 corporate partnerships. This will further enable UAE's student community to earn an international European degree from the comfort of their homes with flexible modes of learning.

You can learn more about Capital University College at https://capitalcollege.ae/