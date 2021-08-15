BUKX experience captivates and inspires online and in-person audiences

BUKX, an initiative to promote literacy on the occasion of Book Lovers Day was held on August 9 at Daily Dose Book Café in Jumeriah. Five authors whose books have created a buzz in GCC literary circles were on hand to discuss their works, share their personal insights, and take questions from a live audience, both in-person and online. The event was conceptualised by LB, a Dubai-based digital content creation agency.

The five BUKX authors were:

- Grace Karim, Ooread

- Waleed Shah, Rock Your Ugly

- Nisha Sanjeev, Anamica

- Dr Ameya Ghanekar, 23 ½ Beds

- Heath Bailey, Going Global

Popular authors, aspiring authors, and book enthusiasts of all ages and nationalities attended the event. It was also live-streamed on the LB Network YouTube Channel, with more than 1,000 online viewers.

iCademy Middle East, the region’s first internationally accredited and KHDA licensed online school partnered with LB. “Through BUKX, it was our attempt to engage the storytellers to share their knowledge, stories and experiences with the world, through the power of words,” commented Roshan, CEO and managing director, LB on the idea behind the concept.

Catherine O’Farrell, an influential education professional and director of the iCademy Middle East Knowledge Hub, was the guest of honour. “Attending the LB celebration of reading today was an absolute pleasure, meeting some outstanding authors and hearing some amazing stories celebrating the beauty of literature on the special book lovers day,” said Catherine O’Farrell at the event.

“iCademy Middle East and Pansophic Learning have a long and proud history of partnership and engagement in the communities we serve. We are truly honoured to participate in BUKX Experience,” said Jeffrey Smith, director of school partnerships for the iCademy Middle East.

Ankita Gaur, from LB, was the host for the event as Susan Kamau, also from LB, coordinated the flow of the unique event.

“The BUKX event on Book Lovers Day was indeed refreshing. An innovative concept by LB to bring authors together, share their journey and message with growth-minded people is offering hope to book lovers in an age when holding a book in your hand and reading is fast becoming an endangered interest,” said Nisha Sanjeev, author of Anamica, sharing her thoughts about the event.

“Books are not only a piece of literature, they represent the experience and personality of the author. Bringing these amazing authors to live on a platform, sharing their stories behind their books was a great fun experience for all. Really appreciate the efforts LB team in doing this,” said Faizan Ansari, who attended the event.

LB is committed to engaging people of all ages with creative and uniquely conceptualised ideas and events such as BUKX. This initiative has reached more than 20,000 people through various social network platforms.

We also acknowledge the support of our brand partners — BPN Global, Bookends, Paper line that made this initiative memorable.