Bukhatir Group cements position as leader across several industries in UAE

The Bukhatir Group, one of the largest and most diversified business houses in the UAE, holds interests in various sectors such as construction, education, information technology, real estate, shopping, retail and sports to name a few.

Throwing light on its company Conmix, which deals in the manufacture and supply of ready-mix concrete, Ayman Ahmed, CEO of the Industries, Trading, and Services Sectors, Bukhatir Group, said: “Preserving its quality and reliability since 1975, Conmix built its reputation as a local manufacturer and supplier of ready-mix concrete and pre-mix plaster, operating in all of the UAE, and evolved into a global building solution provider, expanding our portfolio of services to include, decoration plaster, construction chemicals, admixtures, repairing materials and water treatment.

“Conmix has contributed to many successful mega projects in the construction sector in the UAE, and has been awarded by the Guinness World Records for the largest continuous concrete pour.”

Further, Ahmed gave his insights on the firm German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd’s role in the UAE’s construction sector.

“For over four decades, German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd has provided technical solutions and services, catering to construction, oil and gas, aviation, shipbuilding, and marine engineering, supplying construction equipment, hydraulic parts and repairs, welding and cutting machines, and pioneering in equipment rental,” Ahmed said.

The group’s block producing firm Bucomac has undertaken several iconic projects, including Al Reef Villas and Emirates Steel Factory in Abu Dhabi; Victory Heights and Dubai Metro in Dubai; and Lulu Hypermarket, Maryam Islands and Sahara Centre Mall in Sharjah, among others.

Talking about the impact of Expo 2020 Dubai on the construction sector, Ahmed stated, “Considering its scale and significance, we are positive that Expo 2020 Dubai will generate various networking opportunities and boost the construction and real -estate sectors in the UAE.”