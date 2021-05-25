BPG Dubai is Wipro Yardley's new media strategist in the Middle East

Wipro Yardley FZE, the Middle East arm of the consumer products business and a significant player in personal care and home care consumer product segments in the region, has appointed BPG Dubai to lead media planning and buying for its Middle East brand campaigns. Wipro products have a large consumer base across Arab and Asian communities in the region, and navigating this complex space has always been a challenge and an opportunity for growth. The company also has ambitious expansion plans that required an agile, innovative and disruptive partner such as BPG.

Arun Giridhar, vice president - MENA Wipro Yardley FZE, said: "We have a very steep growth agenda in the region with our uniquely positioned brands in categories across body care, home and hygiene segments. With rapidly changing consumer trends in a prolonged disruptive phase, we felt the strong need to bring in a fresh and disruptive perspective. We clearly felt that we had to revisit various aspects of how we communicate with consumers and sharpen the way we reach them in an optimum and impactful manner. We saw this appetite to challenge the status quo in the BPG team. What excited us the most was their strategic approach backed by data and logic. We look forward to this partnership."

Avi Bhojani, CEO at BPG, added: "Wipro is a well-known brand with great products that deserves to reach every household in the region. It is an innovative company and we share a similar DNA with our ideas-driven approach. We believe in simple yet impactful solutions that work as a huge multiplier for our clients' efforts. Our strength lies in our people at BPG, as well as our experience within multiple product and consumer segments. We are looking forward to supporting Wipro through this exciting and rewarding journey."