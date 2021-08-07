Blue Ocean Academy achieves Superbrands 2021 status

With this latest achievement, Blue Ocean has added to its ever-increasing array of awards.

Blue Ocean Academy has become the first organisation in the UAE from the corporate training services industry to win the iconic ‘Superbrands 2021’ status, reinforcing its position as the leading name in knowledge empowerment solutions in the Mena region.

The distinction by Superbrands, a global independent authority and arbiter of branding, was bestowed upon Blue Ocean Academy in recognition of its exceptional contribution and reliability to deliver consistently in the field of professional learning and development.

With this latest achievement, Blue Ocean has added to its ever-increasing array of awards. Earlier this year, the academy bagged the prestigious ‘Great Place to Work’ certification for its outstanding support to its employees.

Sathya Menon, CEO of Blue Ocean Academy stated: “Being acknowledged as a premier professional knowledge empowerment brand with the Superbrands title in the UAE is a matter of great pride and honour for us.

This is not only an inspiration in our journey for achieving continuous improvement but also an affirmation of the fact that we are heading in the right direction.”