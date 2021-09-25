BITS Pilani Dubai Welcomes New Students with a Mega Bash at the Campus

For further information on the courses, excellent scholarship options and admissions,

• New Academic Year commences with an overall 25% increase in the student numbers

• Three-fold surge in students enrolling for the higher degree programmes

22nd September 2021; Dubai, UAE: BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, the premier engineering institute located in Dubai Academic City, started the new Academic Year 2021-2022 with a mega ice-breaking event held yesterday at their premises.

With the purpose of familiarizing the freshers with their new surroundings and easing their transitioning from school to college life away from families, this event also followed the annual tradition of planting trees, signifying the arrival of the new batch.

Moreover, a variety of performances ranging from singing, instrumental,fashion shows, beat boxing, dance etc. from old as well as the new studentswere held as part of the celebrations.

“We welcome the new batch of students and wish them all the best in their journey to becoming accomplished engineers. Walking into a new college filled with new faces can be daunting even for the most courageoushearts.

Hence, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus proudly holds this icebreaker event every year to acclimatize the students with their new world; the fun, engaging and interactive event helps students get acquainted with various clubs, activities and the BITS culture which helps them feel a bit more BITSian at the end of the session”, commented Ms. Nahid Afshan, Head, Admissions, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus.

Talking about the increasing interest in their courses from India, UAE and GCC, Afshan explained, “It’s a great start to the new session as the demand and interest in our programmes has also seen a sharp 22% rise in the student numbers from India and 20% from UAE and GCC.

It is evident that Indian parents are increasingly looking at Dubai as a preferred study destination due to various favorable factors including itsgeographical proximity, affordable international quality education, ease of visa, safety and security, excellent lifestyle, exposure to a global marketplace, lucrative job market and higher salaries and easy availability of different cuisines etc. essentially makes Dubai an incomparable proposition.”

Additionally, the uncertainty related to travel and visa requirements from other popular study abroad destinations such as UK, USA, Australia and Canada have also had an impact, leading to this shift in the mindset.

“Altogether, there has been a 25% increase in the number of students registering for our various engineering programmes this year, while Computer Science, followed by Biotechnology remained popular course choices”, further stated Afshan.

Likewise, speaking about the high intake in their higher degree programmes, Afshan mentioned, “Our Masters programmes have also observed a three-fold increase in the enrollments from India. Majority of people joining these courses are looking to upskill themselves as well as seeking suitable job opportunities in Dubai to gain international exposure and better packages.

Clearly the job prospects are far better here compared to India. The fact that we provide evening classes for higher degree courses and good hostel facilities makes it all the more easier for them to work during the day”.

Recognized as one of the most desired engineering colleges in the UAE, BITS Pilani Dubai provides a vibrant intellectual environment with more than 30 high-tech engineering and science laboratories of global standards, an Innovation Lab which is available to students 24x7 to give shape to their creative ideas, a well-sourced library, modern and smart classrooms, telepresence conference and classrooms, excellent hostel facilities separate for boys and girls, outdoor and indoor sports facilities and much more.

The institute is well-known for its high quality of education, academic excellence, top-notch infrastructure, innovations, adaptability and the distinctive 7.5 months of industry internship or Practice School Programme, which clearly gives BITS students an edge over others.

Programmes on offer at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus include B.E Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering with minors in Data Science, Robotics & Automation, Aeronautics, Finance, Materials Science & Engineering and Entrepreneurship.

For further information on the courses, excellent scholarship options and admissions,

visit https://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/, Email: admission@dubai.bits-pilani.ac.in or call 009714- 2753700